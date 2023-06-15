Father’s Day travel trends – what Flight Centre research reveals

Father's Day is an opportunity to appreciate our special connection with our dads.

However, finding the ideal gift for adventurous dads who love to travel can be tricky. Flight Centre surveyed South African fathers to understand their travel preferences, favourite holiday activities and dream destinations. According to Antoinette Turner, GM Flight Centre South Africa, the survey found that while most dads preferred summery beach holidays, a significant number also enjoyed cosy winter getaways in the countryside.

“The survey results are a reminder that fathers, like the places they dream of visiting, are unique. Understanding their preferences can make or break a holiday for them,” she says. Travel and adventure are a great combo When planning a Father's Day getaway, remember to consider your dad's passions and hobbies. The Flight Centre survey revealed that golfing (19%) and fishing (13%) are the top holiday activities for dads.

"The Garden Route offers an excellent combination of family-friendly experiences and golfing. With over 25 golf courses, this 250-kilometre stretch along the legendary South African coastline has been a long-standing attraction for golf enthusiasts," says Turner. For those dads who love casting a line, Dullstroom is a fishing paradise. This charming town boasts lakes and rivers teeming with trout, creating the perfect backdrop for your dad to reel in the catch of the day. The survey showed that 50% of dads also enjoy camping as a holiday activity, while 19% are all about hiking. “South Africa has so many options to access wilderness areas. They create the perfect opportunity for dads to bond with their families, or friends, without the distractions that come with busy city life,” says Turner.

Top six travel destinations named The following destinations came up as favourites in the survey: Namibia, Philippines, Botswana, New Zealand, Cape Town and Scotland. While Namibia and Botswana are perennial favourites, Turner notes the unexpected interest in New Zealand and Scotland due to golf opportunities. “New Zealand offers renowned courses like Cape Kidnappers and Kauri Cliffs. Scotland, the birthplace of golf, boasts legendary courses including St. Andrews and Muirfield,” says Turner.

Turner was, however, surprised by the Philippines coming in at number two as a destination of choice, but notes it is an excellent choice. "The Flight Centre survey showed that 63% of dads want to spend their holidays at the beach. South Africans only need a visa on arrival for the Philippines, meaning they don't need to apply beforehand,” says Turner. Last but not least, it's no surprise that Cape Town – with its beautiful hikes, golf courses and legendary food and wine – also made it onto the travel wishlist for dads. You can also present your dad with a travel gift card on Father’s Day, says Turner. “It's a practical gift option for your dad, offering him the flexibility to choose when and where he wants to travel,” says Turner.