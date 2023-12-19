Flight Centre’s predictions for popular destinations in 2024

South Africans have some clear favourite global destinations for 2023, with tropical treasures, European capitals, and shopping meccas leading the pack.

According to Flight Centre South Africa’s travel insights whitepaper, The Year in Travel 2023, the top ten international destinations booked by South African travellers this year are Mauritius, Dubai, Thailand, Zanzibar, USA, Bali, UK, France, Italy and Maldives – and we have reason to believe many of these getaway go-tos will remain high on South Africans’ travel bucket lists throughout 2024 – with a few new additions, of course (more on those later…) Mauritius The number one overseas destination amongst Saffers in 2023 was Mauritius. The island also featured in the top three destinations for solo female travellers.

Dubai Dubai attracts visitors with its luxury resorts, iconic attractions, and mega shopping. Flight Centre data from 2023 showed the biggest overseas hotel booking this year was a stay at Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal.

Thailand Renowned for beaches, temples, and cuisine, Thailand continues to rank amongst the top destinations for a rand-stretching and incredible overseas holiday.

Zanzibar Zanzibar’s Spice Islands remain a popular destination for South African sun-seekers. USA

Despite lengthy flights, America’s diversity continues to entice South African travellers. Bali Peaceful Bali beckons with lush landscapes, yoga retreats, and legendary surf breaks.

UK It may be pricey, but iconic sights in London and the pastoral English countryside continue to draw in South African travellers. Cities like London also appeal to solo female jet-setters (the destination featured as number one for solo female travellers). France

France is home to Parisian cafés, lavender fields, vineyards, and the Côte d’Azur – and South Africans are loving it! Italy Italy lures visitors to unwind on coastlines or meander charming hillside towns. Unsurprisingly, Rome was the number one cruise destination for South Africans in 2023 and also the second most popular destination for solo female travellers.

Maldives Epitomising luxury, the Maldives caters to upscale travellers with overwater bungalows showcasing abundant sea life. Several factors seem to be shaping South African travel decisions, including personalised experiences, interest in wellness retreats, and eco-conscious bookings. The research also shows that South African travellers are taking advantage of flexible policies, premium cabins, and long-awaited holidays that may have been on hold.