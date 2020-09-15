Let your next trip lead you to hearty local entrepreneurs in the Midlands

Let your next trip lead you to hearty local entrepreneurs in the Midlands Travel on winding roads and wander through quaint towns, working farms, arts and craft shops and exquisite terrains that are peaceful enough to soothe your soul. Tourism KZN encourages visitors to travel during Tourism month, this September – and throughout the year – to local community-based project sites in an effort to transform the local economy through job creation and community upliftment in keeping with the theme “Rural Tourism and Development”. With the generous support of the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), the Midlands Meander launched its Emerging Artist/Crafter Project, six years ago. Visitors are urged to take advantage of the beautiful handcrafts and heritage sites available in the Midlands. The Midlands Meander encourages artists and crafters to come forward as the project seeks to find little gems within the community and bring the work of previously disadvantaged artists and crafters to visitors.

Senzokuhle – which means “we are doing all good things” – pinpoints the purpose of what Senzokuhle Handcrafts is all about. It comprises a co-operative group of local women who are filled with passion and dedication, who crochet high-quality handicraft.

These local women inherited a gift passed on from many previous generations, which also ensures that they are financially sustainable providers for their children and families.

Forty kilometres away from Mooi River takes you to Themba Creations, a community-based project that supports women in the community who are grass mat makers, seamstresses and crocheters.

Watch the video below to learn more about these gifted women:

These unique handcrafts from Senzokuhle Handcrafts and Themba Creations can be viewed and purchased at the Midlands Meander Association Information Centre & Gallery, based at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site near Howick.

This project provides an amazing opportunity for local women to get involved in creating further jobs within the community and attracting local and international tourists to the Nelson Mandela Capture Site.

It is one of the most popular memorial sites in KwaZulu-Natal with a visitor centre and it boasts a world-renowned sculpture of the peace activist and politician Nelson Mandela, designed by the South African artist Marco Cianfanelli.

The capture site draws international and local visitors to the Midlands and many of the tourists purchase extra items as a souvenir of remembrance.

To celebrate Tourism Month, the heritage site is offering visitors a 15% discount on all tickets until September 20.

Each tourist attraction site ensures the health and safety measures are in place – masks are mandatory and guests are screened on arrival.

For further information on the many artists and crafters in the Midlands, please visit the website www.midlandsmeander.co.za/cat/butterfly-artists-crafters/

For further information on the Nelson Mandela Capture Site, please visit the website www.thecapturesite.co.za/

