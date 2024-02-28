Loot is your ultimate destination for all things camping!

From tents and sleeping bags to innovative cooking tools and essential hiking gear, Loot’s extensive selection of outdoor equipment will get you ready to embrace the great outdoors with style!

Keep warm in an Oztrail Leichhardt Camper Sleeping Bag (0°Celcius) – your go-to for a comfy night under the stars. This sleeping bag is designed to keep you warm even when it's as cold as 0°Celcius outside. It's tough and can handle different weather, plus it has a special hood to keep you extra cozy. The big design gives you plenty of room to move, and the zipper is easy to use. Camping Chairs Upgrade your outdoor seating game with Loot's fantastic selection of camping chairs.

The Meerkat Directors Chair with Side Table (200kg) is a sturdy and spacious option, perfect for those who appreciate both comfort and convenience. With a robust weight capacity of 200kg, this chair ensures durability and stability. The attached side table adds a practical touch, providing space for your essentials, whether it's a book, drink, or snack. The Oztrail Single Moon Camping Chair with Arms (120kg) offers a cozy and portable seating solution. With a weight capacity of 120kg, this chair is lightweight and easy to carry, making it ideal for on-the-go adventures. The added arms provide extra comfort, making it a versatile choice for camping, picnics, or simply relaxing in your backyard.

Tents The Oztrail Fast Frame Tent (4 Person) is perfect for stress-free camping. With a clever Fast Frame system, this tent sets up in minutes, perfect for small families or quick getaways. It's tough with a 1500mm water-resistant fly and a sturdy PE floor. The awning adds shade, and the twin Hub frame design makes pitching a breeze. Plus, enjoy extra headroom with the Duraplus pole in the vestibule. Large windows keep it breezy, No-See-Um Mesh panels keep bugs out, and it all packs neatly into an oversized carry bag.