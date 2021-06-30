Re-imagined Knysna Oyster Festival now a 'Limited Edition'

Re-imagining how to keep the iconic Garden Route festival on the 2021 events calendar, the Knysna Oyster Festival Committee is proud to bring to you the safe and fully level 4 compliant Knysna Oyster Festival “Limited Edition” experience “The safety of our visitors and locals involved in the programme is of utmost importance to us,” said Colleen Durant, Visit Knysna General Manager. “In support of the President’s announcement on Sunday, we’ve re-imagined the experiences whilst allowing for the flexibility to add further activations in the future, should the regulations lift in the next few weeks.”

With early school closures communicated, the Knysna Oyster Festival “Limited Edition” is the perfect family getaway, with members of the same household and family unit permitted to partake in a world of experiences together. For accommodation deals and specials, visit Wesgro and Travelstarts Kids Stay Free site at www.wesgro.travelstart.co.za From an outdoor Rastafari community tour to mashie golf, canoeing and vintage boat cruises – there is something for the whole family to enjoy in the wide-open spaces of Knysna and the Greater Knysna area. For sporting enthusiasts, the popular Knysna Forest Run and Cycle Tour can still be enjoyed at runners’ and cyclists’, leisure and tracked virtually. To reward your physical efforts, treat yourself and the family to local gourmet dishes, by ordering take-out from a list of our restaurants that will be open during the limited edition festival.

The Knysna Forest Run and Cycle Tour will be tracked virtually. Knysna’s Executive Mayor, Cllr Elrick van Aswegen commented: “2021 has not been without its challenges, but I’m confident that our community will deliver a truly special, limited edition programme for all this year. Those visiting can rest assured that we have a wide range of compliant, memorable experiences, physical and virtual, for the whole family to enjoy. Our local businesses are committed to adhering to current regulations in order to host you safely. Now more than ever, Knysna welcomes you to stay, work and play in a region that has so much to offer this winter break. Your support benefits our community greatly and will go a long way in helping us keep this much-loved festival going for years to come”. The Knysna Oyster Festival programme was always designed with the pandemic in mind and thanks to this approach, the team has been able to seamlessly adapt to offer families an experience-rich and rewarding holiday.