Southern Sun launches Sungift vouchers

Southern Sun is proud to announce the launch of the group’s new Sungift vouchers, a versatile and flexible way to give the gift of a memorable experience. The gift vouchers can be used for anything, from breakfasts or high teas to city staycations, beachfront holidays, family dinners, or relaxing spa treatments.

Sabi River Sun The easy-to-use gift vouchers have no seasonal restrictions, and recipients can choose how they want to spend them. They are valid for three years, giving the recipient plenty of time to redeem and enjoy their gift. Sungift vouchers can be used for any experience available at participating hotels in the Southern Sun group. The vouchers are available online, making it convenient to purchase them from anywhere, at any time.

Simply select the value, the number of Sungifts required, and the desired delivery date – and the voucher will be delivered directly to the recipient's inbox on the specified date. Mount Grace Hotel & Spa

The convenience factor aside, this really is the most flexible gift. For example, corporates can take advantage of this new offering by purchasing Sungift vouchers in bulk for incentive, birthday or thank you gifting. The option to personalise each one can be accessed by simply uploading a spreadsheet of messages personalised for each recipient. Sungift vouchers also make for a great wedding registry item or a thoughtful gift from ex-pats to their loved ones back home. Visit www.southernsun.com/offers/gift-vouchers to purchase a Sungift voucher.

