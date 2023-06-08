The President Hotel celebrated World Environment and World Oceans Day

The President Hotel in Cape Town has so much to celebrate this month, including its 25th birthday on 3 June 2023. The hotel, a favourite amongst locals and international visitors, is passionate about sustainability and its impact on the environment, and this month the team is celebrating its green efforts just in time for World Environment Day on 5 June and World Oceans Day on 8 June 2023.

The hotel’s ongoing efforts include switching from plastic to bamboo digital room cards, using glass and plant-based water bottles, using responsibly sourced ingredients, diverting organic waste from landfills, switching to QR codes to minimise printing, among other great initiatives. In May, the hotel managed to save 35 636 litres of water and 44 898kWh of energy. The Botany Cafe at The President Hotel. The team also managed to save 7586 m3C02 of carbon dioxide, and all these efforts have equated to saving 23 trees for the month. The hotel offers great accommodation and dining offers – and in June, it will offer a WWF SASSI-accredited menu which includes responsibly sourced seafood.

Another great initiative on the horizon sees The President Hotel collaborating with SANCCOB to create awareness of sea gulls as a protected species on the coastline, setting a precedent in the hospitality industry on the Atlantic seaboard. The hotel will also adopt two home pen sea birds for 12 months from World Oceans Day on 8 June 2023. The team is proud of its achievements and the hotel is currently in the running for the 2023 Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards – Best Hotel. The 350-roomed President Hotel is a year-round holiday destination, located in a wind-free bay, shielded by the Table Mountain range. It is Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ largest hotel in Africa, and, with the Atlantic Ocean on its doorstep, the hotel - in collaboration with SANCCOB - saw the need educate guests about the importance of the local sea gulls, through its in-house collateral and social media.