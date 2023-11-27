Travel hacks for a happy holiday season

No one wants to be bogged down by pain or fever during their holiday travels, and now, thanks to Panado®, you don't have to be!

Whether you're jetting off on a family holiday, embarking on a road trip adventure, or simply making a quick visit to family and friends, Panado® has your back with a range of solutions for adults and children. Plan ahead Planning ahead is the secret sauce to ensuring your travels are as pain-free as possible. Before you embark on your adventure, take some time to create a checklist of all your travel essentials. This checklist should include items like your passport, tickets, itinerary, and, of course, a basic first aid kit.

Stay hydrated Dehydration can be a silent troublemaker when it comes to discomfort while traveling. It can cause headaches, nausea and fatigue.¹ To combat this, make sure to drink plenty of water while you're on the move. Carry a reusable water bottle with you and aim to stay refreshed throughout your trip.

Stretch your legs Whether you're on a long-haul flight or a road trip across the country, taking regular breaks to stretch your legs and get your blood flowing can work wonders. Being in one position for an extended period can lead to stiffness and aches.² Stand up, walk around, do some simple stretches - anything to keep your muscles engaged.

Panado® is conveniently available in tablet³, capsule⁴ or effervescent⁵ form to suit individual preference. Panado® Tablets provide relief from pain and fever. For those seeking an alternative, Panado® Capsules offer a convenient option: the capsule shells are designed to be smoother and more slippery, making them easier to swallow - especially beneficial for individuals who struggle with tablet consumption. The tasteless and odourless nature of the capsules caters to those who find tablets' taste or aftertaste bothersome.⁶ In cases where swallowing tablets or capsules poses a challenge, Panado®’s effervescent formulation serves as convenient solution.⁷

