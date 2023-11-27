WATCH: 3 Norwegian Cruise Line cruises to fall in love with

Imagine cruising just the way you want, with no timetable to follow but your own.

That is what sets Norwegian Cruise Line®(NCL) apart from other cruise companies, offering guests the total freedom and flexibility to holiday their own way. With 20 ships cruising to over 450 destinations across the world including Europe, The Caribbean, Alaska and beyond, they even sail from right here in South Africa – with some amazing itineraries close to home. If you are holidaying as a couple or bringing the whole family along for the journey, you’ll make great memories both on board and ashore, from delicious global dining and immersive shore excursions to diverse activities & award-winning entertainment for all ages.

With the most spacious and modern staterooms in the cruise industry, it’s no wonder they have been voted the World’s Leading Cruise Line for 7 years in a row by World Travel Awards. When it comes to choosing a cruise holiday instead of your typical land-based holiday, there are several reasons to choose NCL, and here are a few important ones. Firstly, there are a variety of staterooms available on board their ships, from studios for solo travellers, right up to The Haven® – their most luxurious and well-appointed accommodation.

And the great news is you can choose your exact stateroom at booking! Next, when you sail with NCL, you wake up to a new destination nearly every day. This means the views are ever-changing and there is always somewhere different to explore, from iconic sights and island hopping to finding hidden gems off the beaten track. Aerial of Norwegian Dawn in Cape Town, South Africa A cruise offers a much wider variety with constantly evolving horizons. On the important topic of dining, each NCL ship has up to 21 high quality and varied, global dining options including main dining rooms, buffet style and 24hr eateries; Speciality Dining is included with Free at Sea package. Then from an entertainment point of view, when you holiday with NCL, you’ll enjoy ship-wide, varied entertainment including Broadway musicals and interactive shows.

For a holiday to remember destinations right on your doorstop in South Africa, in the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, Northern Europe, Alaska, The Caribbean, or further from home on an Extraordinary Journey, the best way to experience it all is on an unforgettable cruise with NCL. So, which itinerary is perfect for you? Here are a few guaranteed options to make your next holidays unforgettable: 12-day South Africa: Port Elizabeth, Durban & Lüderitz cruise on Norwegian Dawn

Sailing from: Cape Town, South Africa (round-trip) Sailing dates: 1 February – 13 February 2024; 8 March – 20 March 2024 This cruise is a chance for couples to explore the beauty of Southern Africa a little more in depth, including ports like picture-perfect Mossel Bay, Richards Bay, and Namibia’s quaint and rustic little seaside town, Walvis Bay. Plus, there’s the perk of no international flights or visas required.

12-day Africa: South Africa & Madagascar cruise on Norwegian Dawn Sailing from: Port Louis, Mauritius, to Cape Town, South Africa Sailing dates: 20 January – 1 February 2024; 25 February – 8 March 2024

Combine a beach escape in magical Mauritius with island hopping in Reunion and Madagascar, followed by a whirlwind tour of some of South Africa’s most sought-after, sun-soaked spots, such as Richards Bay and Mossel Bay. The cruise also concludes in Cape Town – yet another opportunity to extend your couples’ holiday and lap up luxury in every way you can. 10-day Greek Isles: Santorini, Athens & Florence cruise on Norwegian Epic Sailing from: Rome, Italy (round-trip Civitavecchia)

Sailing dates: 19 April – 29 April 2024; 29 April – 9 May 2024 One of the most amorous cities in the world, Rome, awaits. Savour a rowboat ride in the serene Villa Borghese Gardens, toss a coin in honour of your partnership at the Trevi Fountain, and overdose on sugary gelato before your cruise even begins. Then, gear up for spectacular sunsets in Santorini, lazy beach days in Mykonos, and hand-in-hand strolls along the Arno River in Florence.