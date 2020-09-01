WATCH: KZN Tourism video is sure to whet your appetite to travel again

In one minute - or 59 seconds to be exact - the narrative and imagery in a KwaZulu-Natal travel promo video is certain to get adventure seekers packing a bag and heading to the mountains, game reserves and luxury holiday resorts to unwind and rejuvenate. Tourism KZN has put together an awe-inspiring travel video to get lockdown-weary folk back into the mood to head for holiday destinations that have reopened with discounted packages and strict hygiene protocols. While the landscapes and handshakes in the video speak for themselves, the emphasis is on getting deep into the countryside since the theme for Travel Month this September is “Tourism and Rural Development”. Using a point of view perspective that makes viewers feel like they’re along for the ride, the virtual travelogue drives the point that these local destinations are best seen and explored with friends and family.

With interprovincial travel permitted during Lockdown Level 2, Tourism KZN is on a major drive to ensure all roads lead to KZN hospitality and tourism venues that lay dormant during the lockdown but have now reduced their rates to get the “Fully Booked” signs up again.

From the warmth of KZN’s shores, exploring the mountain tops of the Ukhahlamba Drakensberg, and dancing to the beat of Zulu warriors, KZN is confident that the beautiful natural environments and outdoor activities at its tourist offerings will quickly ensure that the province regains the Number One tourism destination badge.

Featured in the inspirational video is Giants Castle within the Ukhahlamba Drakensberg mountain range. A hikers’ paradise with superb rock art attractions, the mountain’s lavas which date back 180 million years, remind us that some things cannot be destroyed - and this Covid-19 crisis too will pass.

Tourism KZN is going all out to shorten the tourism industry’s recovery path while generating jobs to put food on thousands of tables. We will work hard to defend KZN’s dominance in the domestic market by showing our beautiful province to everyone.

KZN is truly exceptional in its diversity of offerings.

Whether you want to be lost in the beauty of the mountains, be the thrill-seeker and take a plunge into your next adventure, get pampered in luxury or explore the wild side among the Big Five - our warm people and sunny shores welcome you.

No matter the experience you’re seeking, KZN is yours to discover!