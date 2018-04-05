Pic: Ken Hayden / Ken Hayden Photography
 "Amangiri is no ordinary hotel or resort, but rather an enclave of comfort and style in North America’s most dramatic desert landscape," wrote the Telegraph's Debbie Pappyn.

Amangiri Resort is a spectacular, remote resort located in a protected valley in Canyon Point, Utah. Surrounded by 600 acres of desert, Amangiri beautifully blends into its surroundings.  

Not only does Amangiri have some incredible views (it even has a large desert-view spa), but there is also some incredible wildlife around the resort. The images speak for themselves.