"Amangiri is no ordinary hotel or resort, but rather an enclave of comfort and style in North America’s most dramatic desert landscape," wrote the Telegraph's Debbie Pappyn.
Amangiri Resort is a spectacular, remote resort located in a protected valley in Canyon Point, Utah. Surrounded by 600 acres of desert, Amangiri beautifully blends into its surroundings.
A very rare sighting of the elusive jackalope at #Amangiri. Native to the American West, jackalopes (scientific name: Lepus antilocapra) can grow horns up to 12 inches and run at ground speeds approaching 60 miles per hour. Their ability to mimic any human voice as well as the sounds of other animals makes them notoriously difficult to catch. Jackalopes only mate during high electrical storms, hence the rarity of this species. #AmanResorts#amannature
Not only does Amangiri have some incredible views (it even has a large desert-view spa), but there is also some incredible wildlife around the resort. The images speak for themselves.