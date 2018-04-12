24 finalists were selected from a list of 91 candidates from 18 countries

Qatar Airways yesterday announced that it won a Crystal Cabin Award for “Best Cabin Concept,” in recognition of its innovative new Business Class seat, Qsuite. The award, announced at the Aircraft Interiors Exposition taking place in Hamburg, Germany was decided by a jury of 28 international experts from a shortlist of 91 submissions and 24 finalists, to distinguish pioneering on-board innovation by airlines. Hamad International Airport (HIA) Chief Operating Officer, Eng. Badr Al Meer, received the award on behalf of Qatar Airways at the prestigious awards ceremony held at the Hotel Atlantic Kempinski in Hamburg.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to have Qsuite recognised in the 'Best Cabin Concept' category by the Crystal Cabin Awards. As an airline, one of our top priorities is to continuously strive to create a second-to-none in-flight experience for our passengers.

We are very proud that Qsuite has been a game-changer within the industry, bringing a First Class experience to the Business Class cabin. This award proves that our extensive investment in innovative design concepts and cabin comfort has truly paid off.”

Qatar Airways, known for its industry firsts, continues to exceed expectations with its innovative product development – most notably, with the recent launch of its revolutionary Business Class seat, Qsuite.

Qsuite takes cabin innovation and personalisation to an entirely new level, thanks to its patented quad seating configuration that features the industry’s first-ever double bed in Business Class, as well as customisable private cabins for up to four people. Qsuite has set a new standard in luxury travel, and is already fast collecting awards since its launch at ITB Berlin last year.

Celebrating its 12th year, the Crystal Cabin Awards are a benchmark for innovation and creativity within the aviation industry. The winners were announced as part the Aircraft Interiors Expo, the leading global trade fair for aircraft cabins, taking place from 10 to 12 April in Hamburg, Germany.

For images, please visit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/qatarairways/albums/72157689754409640