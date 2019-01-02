L'Agulhas is great for those who want peace. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Clinton Moodley shares a few local destinations you should see this year: KwaZulu-Natal

The Midlands Kitchen is one of the new foodie spots in the Midlands. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Where: Midlands

Travel time: An hour and a half from Durban.

The Midlands has become a destination for travellers who want peace and tranquillity. Whether it is a day trip, or a weekend away, there’s something for everyone. From the Nelson Mandela Capture Site to the Howick Falls, to the Midlands Kitchen, travellers would not get bored. Make sure you take a drive to the infamous Nottingham Road, which is home to many scenic spots, accommodation, adventure sports and foodie spots.



Western Cape

Where: L'Agulhas

Travel time: Less than three hours from Cape Town.



L'Agulhas is a small village in the Western Cape that combines history and the ocean perfectly. This town is ideal for travellers who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life- and who wants to hear about the interesting stories about shipwrecks, lighthouses and people. It is also home to the Southernmost Tip of Africa, where the Indian Ocean meets the Atlantic. Struisbaai and Bredasdorp are towns worth seeing.



Gauteng

Maboneng is ideal for millennial. Picture: Clinton Moodley.



Where: Maboneng

Travel time: About 22 minutes from Sandton.

Maboneng has become a popular destination for millennial travellers. Home to a string of cafes, bars and accommodation, this neighbourhood is one of Gauteng’s hottest attractions. Make sure to trek up the 12 Decades Art Hotel rooftop bar, which is a perfect sundowner spot. For those who want to learn more about the precinct, Curiocity Backpackers organises walking tours.



