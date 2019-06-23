Camping in South Africa has evolved. Now, travellers can enjoy camping at major music and art inspired festivals. Picture: Supplied.

Camping in South Africa has been a South African summer mainstay for ages. And with people looking to connect with nature and take some Insta-worthy snaps, camping is the best option. South Africans have been using this pastime to explore the country, gain new and different experiences, and enjoy themselves and relax. But don’t just think cold mornings with potjies on the fire and lazy afternoons under the sun. Camping in South Africa has evolved, with music and arts festivals incorporating the tradition into their events and businesses catering for luxury camping in the wildnerness.

Here are a few affordable camping ideas that can be tailored for your pocket.

Camping Khapela: If you prefer camping with convenience, Camping Khapela offers a full-service camping experience with tents, inflatable beds, dinner, lunch, breakfast, security and campsite maintenance. Born from the idea that not many middle and upper-middle class black people camping in South Africa, its founder, Karabo Sepharatla, built a package from his love for people, camping, travel and South Africa.

Claiming to offer the ultimate in camping experience, the Soweto-based company helps with hiking, music festivals, and private and public getaways.

The tents and potjiekos will be set up when you arrive.

Rocking the Daisies: For its 14th year running, Rocking the Daisies is bringing together the best of international and local musical talent. But this year’s line-up promises to be something special with the UK’s pop sensation The 1975, US rapper Russ and Australian one-person band Tash Sultana looking to rock the Western Cape from October 4-6 .

If you’re planning to camp you will need to buy a camping pass. Camping passes will be available to festival ticket holders only. Once you have bought your festival ticket you will be able to book your camping pass.With three campsites, namely general camping, priority camping and the ladies camping, prices range from R225 to R525. Organisers encourage concertgoers to get their camp passes early; the sooner you get it, the closer you will be to the festival entrance and main arena. There are also luxury tented accommodation for two people that will be set up upon arrival.



Afrikaburn: For one week each year, the savannah of the Karoo is turned into Tankwa Town, a vibrant yet temporary hub of creativity when thousands of South Africans gather for AfrikaBurn. Participants are encouraged to create themed camps, which can be an idea of your choice. But Afrikaburn doesn’t give you the licence to laze about in the sun. Every person who attends the event needs to create something. It is a great way to get outdoors – experience the Karoo – while gaining new perspectives.



* Information provided by South African Tourism.