4 hot tub getaways you can book this winter

For a romantic getaway to unwind with your significant other or a family vacay – a hot tub escape might be a perfect idea, especially now that temperatures are plummeting.

Before you pack away that bathing suit, hold that thought – below are four hot tub getaways you can book this winter:

Copia Eco Cabins

If you are looking for a digital detox or a romantic escape with your significant other, this is the perfect location. There is limited cellphone reception and no wi-fi. There are three cabins available – Copia, Lonetree and Waterval.

What better way to unplug than while relaxing in a wood-fired hot tub with scenic views?

Location: Bot River valley, situated on a working farm, about a 90-minute drive from Cape Town. Rates start from R2 100 per cabin over the weekend.

Akabeko Boutique Hotel

This five-star hotel is along the Hoppe River. The setting is serene. At their on-site spa, you can enjoy the various treatments available. While basking in the hot tub, appreciate the views of the river. From walks along the river to sipping cocktails at sunset on the terrace – there is plenty to explore.

Location: Dullstroom, three hours away from Johannesburg. For more information contact: [email protected]

Kwelanga

Kwelanga is a glamping escape nestled in the Overberg. You can choose a retro caravan or an eco tent. Away from the bustle and hustle of the city, it is the ideal spot if you are looking to relax and connect with nature. Immerse in nature while you soak in the hot tub.

Also, you are welcome to bring your fur kids along.

Location: Baardskeedersbos, also known as “B-Bos” among locals, 2.5 hours away from Cape Town. Rates start from R600 per person, per night.

Shelbourne Lodge

There is a braai area where the whole family can relax over drinks and snacks. There is a hot tub beside the pool and a private sun deck where you can enjoy sundowners.

Location: Durban, Umhlanga Rocks. Rates start from R1 200 per night.