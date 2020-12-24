4 South African glamping spots you should consider for your next escape

If you are like me and prefer comfort to roughing it, then glamping is for you. Defined as glamorous camping, glamping offers you the opportunity to embrace the rustic lifestyle while still enjoying the modern comforts of a luxury ‘hotel’ stay. When you are on a glamping trip, you do not have to pitch a tent or light a fire, as everything is done for you. Talk about pampered! Here are four spots in South Africa that you should consider for your next glamping escape: Sindile luxury tented camp, Shamwari Private Game Reserve View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamwari Private Game Reserve (@shamwariprivategamereserve) Why visit: Sindile luxury tented camp is named after the matriarch of Shamwari’s leopards. Sindile, meaning survivor in isiXhosa, pays homage to the leopardess that survived numerous maulings by lions to raise her five litters of cubs which comprise Shamwari’s leopard fearless animal when you visit.

What to expect: Sindile offers nine premier luxury tents that boast stunning views of Bushman’s River and surrounding plains. Each tent can accommodate two population today. You are bound to hear stories of the people. The tent is kitted with wi-fi, air conditioning, a private minibar, a Nespresso coffee machine, an outdoor shower, an en suite bathroom with bath and shower, and a private deck with a heated plunge pool and lounging area under a pergola.

● Visit: www.shamwari.com/our-lodges/sindile/

Thanda Safari in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal

Why visit: The Tented Camp at Thanda Safari boasts 15 luxury safari tents. With minimal electricity and lighting, this is ideal for travellers who want to enjoy camping with a touch of glamour. If you are lucky, you may hear a hyena or a big cat at night. It is truly a treat.

What to expect: Each tent has a private sun deck, outside shower and en-suite canvas bathroom. The shared areas include a large rim-flow pool, a spa tent, atmospheric Hemingway-style lounge and dining area, featuring authentic African artworks.

● Visit: www.thandasafari.co.za

Tlopi tented camp at Marekele National Park, Limpopo

Why visit: For those people who want a full bush experience, Tlopi tented camp at Marakele National Park is that and more. The area is close to the Big Five and, if you are lucky, you may spot a few elephants drinking water at the river.

What to expect: Each tent has two beds, a bathroom and a separate fully equipped kitchen. Outside the tent is a veranda with a table and deck chairs. Braai facilities are available.

● Visit: www.sanparks.org/ parks/marakele/

AfriCamps at Kam’Bati

Why visit: AfriCamps at Kam’Bati is in Kam’Bati River Resort about 20km west of Swellendam in the Western Cape. According to the AfriCamps website, the Sonderend and Breede rivers meet on this Overberg farm, making it ideal for travellers to enjoy river activities.

What to expect: The five glamping tents sleep five. Amenities include air conditioning, dining and lounge area, private hot tub and braai facilities.

● Visit: https://africamps. com/farm/africamps-atkambati-swellendam/

Read our IOL Travel December 2020 edition here.