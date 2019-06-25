God's Window is a popular Instagram-worthy spot. Picture: Instagram.

The 18-35 youth market is worth R35-billion, according to the Student Village Student Spend Report 2019 and it is time that tourism taps into this potential. These future jetsetters do not wish to travel the way their parents did in the past. They are looking for unique Insta-worthy experiences, ones that can create meaningful connections with their friends, families, fellow travellers and even locals that they encounter. Young domestic tourists are the future lifeblood of the industry and investing in and paying attention to them right now makes great business sense.

In January this year, global travel website Big 7 Travel ranked South Africa as the fifth most Instagrammable country thanks to the country’s natural beauty, coastline and iconic attractions such as the Soweto Towers. South Africa has out-of-this-world, Instagrammable holiday destinations and they are accessible. Here are our top 5 picks:

The Diving Board rock on Table Mountain

Considered the most Insta-worthy spot in South Africa by Big 7, the diving board rock on Table Mountain is worth the gruelling five-hour hike up the Kasteelpoort route to get there. The flat granite rock juts out of the mountain side and allows for fantastic views and photos. Best of all, it is free. Just don’t look down. It is a good 900-metre drop.



The Orlando Towers in Soweto

The Orlando Towers in Soweto used to be a coal fire power station. Now the 33-storey behemoths have become one of the most iconic landmarks in Soweto. It is the site of the world's first bungee jump between two cooling towers. At the base of the towers is Chaf Pozi, a shisa nyama restaurant known for its authentic local foods, beer and township music. The entire experience is tailored for your pocket and will give you the break you need.

The Amphitheatre in Drakensberg

South Africa has a plethora of beautiful places to explore, and none is more stunning than the dramatic cliff face in the northern part of Drakensberg known as The Amphitheatre. Looming majestically over the Royal Natal National Park in KwaZulu-Natal, it measures five kilometres in length and 1.2 kilometres high. The Amphitheatre is home to the Tugela Falls, the second-highest waterfall in the world that drops 948 metres to the bottom.



Blyde River Canyon

Blyde River Canyon is the largest Green Canyon in the world, stretching over 26 kilometres and with a depth of 800-metres. Located in Mpumalanga on the northern parts of the Drakensberg Escarpment, the canyon got its name from the Dutch word for “happy”. it was named this by the Voortrekkers in 1844, when Hendrik Potgieter and others returned safely from Delagoa Bay. The canyon includes Instagrammable spots such as the Three Rondavels, Kadishi Tufa Waterfalls, The Pinnacle, God's Window, Bourke's Luck Potholes and Echo Caves

Bo-Kaap

The Bo-Kaap epitomises all that is colourful and authentic about Cape Town’s people. Tucked into the fold of Signal Hill on the fringe of the city centre, the Bo-Kaap’s cobblestoned streets and vibrantly coloured Cape Dutch and Georgian homes echo the history of Cape Malay population, which dates back to the 1760s, when they were brought over from Malaysia, Indonesia and rest of Africa as slaves. Many families have been living there for generations, and it is home to the first established Muslim mosque in South Africa, the Auwal Mosque. It is a five-minute walk from the city centre and De Waterkant and a 20-minute walk to the V&A Waterfront.



