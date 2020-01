5 SA hotels to visit to strengthen your Instagram game









The Silo Hotel boasts some of the finest decor. Picture: The Silo Hotel. Gone are the days when a traveller’s only requirement for a hotel is a comfortable bed and a few basic amenities. Most travellers now book hotels that have Instagrammable spaces, luxurious decor and chic natural areas. Besides, according to most, “If it was not on the gram, it probably did not happen.” Here are 5 hotels you should visit to strengthen your Instagram game: The Silo Hotel, Cape Town

Known as Cape Town’s most exclusive luxury hotel, The Silo Hotel boasts some of the finest decor. The Silo described as a “ celebration of art, style, architecture and design” rate starts from R 13 500. Located at Silo Square, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront.

The Oyster Box, Durban

The Oyster Box overlooks the Indian Ocean and Umhlanga lighthouse. The 5-star-property was the Top Hotel in South Africa at the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for three consecutive years, from 2017-2019. The hotel is famed for its curry buffets, high teas and its dramatic decor throughout the hotel. Located at 2 Lighthouse Road in Umhlanga.

Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, Johannesburg

While located in one of South Africa’s busiest cities, Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff feels like a retreat. Located high up the Witswatersrand surrounded by lush greenery, the hotel is tastefully decorated with chic furniture and art.

The hotel prides itself on personalisation as each of its 250 embroidered accent bed pillows were hand-dyed and embroidered by local artisans. Located at 67 Jan Smuts Ave, Westcliff in Johannesburg.

Gorgeous George Hotel, Cape Town

Created out of two restored heritage buildings, Gorgeous George is not your typical 5-star hotel. Gorgeous George is the first hotel in Cape Town to join the Design Hotel stable. That’s not all, Gigi Rooftop offers the best views of Cape Town coupled with excellent food and drink. Located at 118 St Georges Mall in the Cape Town City Centre.

Royal Malewane, Hoedspruit

With a string of awards under its name, Royal Malewane in the Greater Kruger National Park is nothing short of a luxury escape. The lodge is located in Thornybush Private Game Reserve, on the Western Border of The Greater Kruger National Park.

The best part of Royal Malewane?

There is plenty of wildlife wandering around, so do not be surprised if you get to see elephants drinking from your plunge pool. Located at Avoca Road at Thornybush Private Game Reserve in Hoedspruit.