5 South African luxury escapes worth the hefty price tag

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African and international travellers are splurging thousands of rands on luxury accommodation – some located in swanky city hotels and others in grand game reserves. These travellers are not shy to spend anything from R40 000 to almost R300 000 for a night stay, especially if the rate includes bespoke itineraries, the best amenities and staff who cater to their every beck and call. Here are five luxury escapes in South Africa to visit if money is no object: The Silo Hotel Picture: supplied. Known as Cape Town’s most exclusive luxury hotel, The Silo Hotel boasts some of the most striking interior design elements you will see.

The Silo described as a “celebration of art, style, architecture and design” is located at Silo Square in Victoria & Alfred Waterfront.

The hotel’s Penthouse, referred to as the ‘jewel in The Royal Portfolio’s crown’, possesses some pretty spectacular views ideal for sundowners and backdrops for selfies.

Rates start from R81 600 per night during low season and R128 225 during peak season for the one bedroom penthouse.

According to its website, the Penthouse features a cinema room, a spa treatment room, two walk-in wardrobes and two marble bathrooms.

Included in the rate are your guest liaison, free wifi, parking, full breakfast and in-room snacks.

The two bedroom penthouse rates start from R92 700 during low season and R146 225 per night during the high season.

Visit www.theroyalportfolio.com/the-silo

The Oyster Box

For those yearning for a seascape, the Oyster Box ticks all the right boxes.

The 5-star hotel, named ‘Top Resort Hotels in Africa’ at last year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, is the epitome of opulence.

The Presidential Suite, which costs R65 000 per night, is split over two levels with a private lift.

There’s a glorious master bedroom with an intimate personal study, a private rim-flow swimming pool and a well-equipped kitchen.

Other amenities include his-and-her bathrooms and walk-in closet, open plan living area with a baby grand piano, bar area and an 8-seater dining room, wifi and three fireplaces.

Expect individually-embroidered hotel gowns and nightly turn down gifts during your stay.

A-list stars Kim Kardashian West, French Montana, Prince Harry and Naomi Campbell stayed here when they visited Durban.

Visit www.oysterboxhotel.com

Royal Malewane

With a string of awards under its belt, Royal Malewane in the Greater Kruger National Park is nothing short of bliss.

The most sought after accommodation at Royal Malewane is Africa House. The bush villa sleeps 12 people and showcases spectacular interior design.

Think antique furniture, carved four-poster beds from Mombasa, plush silk furnishings and Persian rugs.

Africa House has six uniquely decorated rooms with a private balcony and indoor and outdoor shower facilities.

Travellers can put their feet up as the housekeeping team, chef, butler, and dedicated ranger and tracker tend to their every need. Other amenities include a wine cellar.

The state of the art accommodation will set you back R279 500 per night.

Visit www.theroyalportfolio.com/royal-malewane

Delaire Graaf Estate

Delaire Graaf Estate, located between Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, offers splendid views of the mountains and surrounding vineyards.

The Presidential Lodge (Vineyard View) and Presidential Lodge (Valley View), which sleeps up to four guests, starts from R41 520 per night during low season and R54 100 during high season.

Each lodge features two en-suite bedrooms with king-size beds, terrace and heated swimming pool, private bar, concierge services, LED flat screen TV, a pillow menu, fine cotton linen and breakfast.

The estate offers two award-winning restaurants, a world class spa, three luxury boutiques, walking and trail routes and wine tasting. Visit www.delaire.co.za

Ulusaba

Ulusaba, a private game reserve owned by Sir Richard Branson, is located close to the Kruger National Park.

Families, corporate companies or groups of friends can book out Safari Lodge for exclusive use for R180 000 per night.

Travellers will get exclusive use of the lodge and its facilities, 10 rooms and suites, two game drives a day, all meals and drinks, including a range of fine wine, and road transfers from the private airstrip to the lodge.

The lodge will create bespoke experiences as per guest requests, whether it is to celebrate an anniversary, birthday or any other milestone. Safari Lodge can accommodate 20 adults and 7 children.

Visit www.virginlimitededition.com/en/ulusaba