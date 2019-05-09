Kagga-Kamma offers a unique experience for travellers. Pictures: Supplied.

South Africa has many beautiful small towns to explore, but if you are tired of the usual hotel or guest house offerings, visit these cool places in South Africa:



Gnome Cottage, Clarens





If you want to holiday like a hobbit, look no further than Gnome Cottage in Clarens. The shape of the house is Instagram-worthy enough, but the list of nearby attractions – including horse-riding, spa treatments and game viewing promises a weekend to remember.

At only R630 per night for two guests, it is gnome mystery why travellers love it.

2. 29 Maxie Drive, Velddrif





You can't get any closer to the water than 29 Maxie Drive. The property has its own jetty for boat lovers – and both an indoor and outdoor pool if you aren't partial to the open waters. The space is equipped for families with a gaming table and tennis court, six bedrooms and three garages.

From R3000 per night for the entire unit.

3. Kagga-Kamma Cave & Hut Suites





Kagga Kamma Bushman lodge in the Cederberg offers guests an option between thatched rondavels or unusual Cave Suites built into the mountain. Or you could eschew four walls entirely and sleep in an usual outdoor setting – a luxurious bed and bathroom in the open veld. That's right – there are no walls to spoil the Karoo views.





4. Osfontein Corbelled Guesthouse, Carnarvon









Corbelled houses are unique to South Africa and virtually only appear in the Carnarvon region. If you want to get away to the middle of nowhere (with Karoo stars and candles to light your way), the Corbelled house at Osfontein is the ideal place to spend the night.

Priced from R950 for two people per night.

5. The Red Devil, Robertson





If you prefer to leave the driving up to someone else, you can hop on the Red Devil to catch a ride from Cape Town to Robertson. The package includes a Ceres Rail ticket, three nights accommodation at Gubas de Hoek and a bottle of Robertson wine to sweeten the deal.