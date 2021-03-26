6 SA foodie destinations you should visit this weekend

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Consider yourself a foodie? Well, parts of South Africa are known to serve up some tantalising cuisine. Here are some of the foodie destinations that everyone should add to their bucket list: Makabeni Road (and surrounds), Khayelitsha View this post on Instagram A post shared by South African Tourism (@southafrica.uk) There is a whole road in Khayelitsha just waiting to be discovered by food lovers. Home to businesses such as The Milk Restaurant and Bar, Khayelitsha Pizza and 4Roomed eKasi Culture, there is plenty to eat when you pop through here. And if you take a four-minute drive from here to Khwezi Crescent, you will find the famous Spinach King with all the healthy treats he has to offer. Local hotels

Many people don’t visit hotels unless they are staying there, but if you did some research on hotels in your area, we’re pretty sure you will be pleasantly surprised to discover a number of unknown places. Level 7 Restaurant and Cigar lounge and Sky Bar located at Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, OR Tambo is the perfect example of one. This new addition to the Jozi restaurant scene is one of the latest projects by renowned Joburg restaurateur Desmond Mabuza. The food is fine dining with dishes such as beetroot stained salmon, baby lobster, coffee-rubbed fillet, and much more on offer.

The Kruger National Park

Yes, besides wildlife, travellers can enjoy a range of amazing meals. Kruger Station Precinct oozes old-world charm on what is a refurbished railway station. There's Enroute Grab ‘N Go Deli and the Departing Soon coffee and ice cream café where visitors can either enjoy the open seating area or make a quick stop for a takeaway en route to their next adventure. The Round in 9, a bar and casual dining hangout, and 3638 sit-down family restaurant are perfect for families wanting a longer, more leisurely stop. Li’l Gricers play zone will keep the whole family entertained. There is even a dedicated biltong bar and a petit four station.

Linden, Joburg

This up-and-coming foodie haven is already on the map for many who are in-the-know. With restaurants such as PRON (People’s Republic of Noodles), the trendy Whippet Café, Picola Pizza and Pasta and Cheese Gourmet, you will not go hungry when visiting Linden.

Clarens, Free State

Clarens in the Free State is an amazing food destination. There’s a cute and quaint restaurant on almost every corner, along with a deli, bakery and even Clarens brewery. At only 12,68 km² in size, Clarens is truly a small town filled with big flavours. Must-try places include Clementines Restaurant & Bar, Treat Restaurant and Clarens Kooperasie. If you find yourself in this town, do a walk around the main square and up a few side streets to discover more hidden gems dotted about.

Midlands Meander

A famed attraction in KwaZulu-Natal, Midlands Meander offers plenty of food options. Hartford House Restaurant, for example, offers up a fine dining experience and is perhaps the most famed restaurant in the area. The Windmills Kitchen is perfect for those wanting options as there are many food stalls all under one roof here. There's also wine tastings and chocolate dipping experiences available.