6 SA tourist attractions still open for travellers

While many tourist spots have decided to close due to the covid-19 outbreak, others have decided to remain open. If you want to explore your city, here are some places still opened. Just remember to sanitise, wear your mask and gloves and maintain a safe distance from others. Ushaka Marine World, Durban Picture: Supplied. Ushaka Marine will open from 9 am to 5 pm daily. The Durban attraction revealed that any changes will be communicated on their website. The award-winning Ushaka is home to sharks, dolphins and seals, and offers a range of activities for all ages. Travellers can also enjoy shark cage diving, ocean walking and snorkelling experiences. The children will love Wet ’n Wild and Sea World. Located at 1 King Shaka Avenue, Point. Call 0313288000.

South African National Parks, nationwide

Picture: Addo Elephant National Park by Clinton Moodley.

All South African National Parks will remain open. SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni said extra measures to enhance cleaning and hygiene protocols had been implemented at all parks.

“The National Parks with its wide-open spaces, low-density tourist numbers, self-drive and self-catering accommodation options is still able to provide excellent opportunities for isolation and rest.

“We encourage visitors to consider postponement to a later stage if they have any concerns," said Mketeni. SANParks reviewed its reservations policy to accommodate its guests.

Alexandra Bay near and Sendelingsdrift in Richtersveld National Park, Tweerivieren in Kgalagadi National Park and Pafuri and Giriyondo border posts in the Kruger National Park border gates will be closed for entry.

Cradle of Humankind, Gauteng

Picture: Supplied.

Cradle of Humankind will open daily from 9 am to 4 pm. The tours depart every 30 minutes. Known as one of the eight World Heritage Sites in South Africa, the Cradle of Humankind visitors centres, Maropeng and the Sterkfontein Caves, offer an insightful look at the discovery of the world’s most famous fossils. These include Mrs Ples, a 2.15 million-year-old Australopithecus skull.

Call 014 577 9000 or visit www.gauteng.net/attractions/cradle_of_humankind

Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park, KwaZulu-Natal

Picture Leon Lestrade/ANA

This KwaZulu-Natal attraction is opened daily from 5am to 7pm. Known as one of the oldest proclaimed reserves in Africa, Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park is home to the Big 5. The two and a half hour journey from Durban provides hectares of lush scenery with wilderness, rolling hills and magnificent wildlife taking centre stage.

Call 082 722 6885 for bookings.

Bloukrans Bungy, Eastern Cape

Picture: Clinton Moodley.

The world’s highest Bungy bridge, situated at Bloukrans River Bridge, will remain open from 9am to 5pm daily. Famed for being one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Eastern Cape, Bloukrans Bungy uses pendulum bungee technology to ensure the smoothest, most comfortable bungee jump possible.

Despite the 200 metre drop, adrenaline fanatics will have stunning views of the Bloukrans River valley.

Call 042 281 1458, 071 109 6872 or 071 248 5959 or email [email protected]

Sudwala Cave, Mpumalanga

Picture: Supplied.

Sudwala Caves in Mpumalanga will remain open from 8.30 am until 4.30 pm. The company will assess the situation before closing down. They recommend guests call before arriving. Sudwala Caves is known as one of the oldest caves in the country. The tour sheds insight on the history of the caves and its formation. Tours run every 15 minutes.

Call 083 446 0228.

