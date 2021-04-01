7 SA spots to visit with your family this weekend

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Here are seven South African attractions that you can visit with your family this weekend. Drakensberg Escape to the mountains for a few days where the family can relax or go on exhilarating explorations. You will be spoilt for choice with grand views, whether you are travelling to the northern, southern or central Drakensberg. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African news Agency(ANA) Travellers will need a few days in the Drakensberg as there’s plenty to see and do.

The Drakensberg is the ultimate family destination – boasting paintball, quad biking, canopy tours, birding, village tours and national park visits.

Magaliesberg

Picture: supplied.

Magaliesburg is the perfect mix of history, wildlife and outdoor activities. The hour-long drive from Joburg takes you through some impressive landscapes with plenty of opportunities for family selfies. Be sure to add The Cradle of Humankind, a strip of dolomite limestone caves that house fossilised remains of prehistoric animals, plants and hominids, to your bucket list.

Or treat yourself to a hot air balloon ride with Bill Harrop’s Original Balloon Safaris or a two-hour tour down the spectacular Ysterhout Kloof at Magaliesberg Canopy Tours.

Montagu

File image.

Montagu is named after the former secretary of the Cape Colony, John Montagu, and is one of those places you have to see once in your lifetime. Once known as Agter Cogman’s Kloof and Cogman, the town is located between Ashton in the Robertson wine valley and Barrydale. Include Montagu Nature Garden and Capedry Farmstall, Wine Boutique and Bistro to your itinerary.

Tsitsikamma

INTERNATIONAL and local jumpers travel from far and wide to jump Bloukrans bungy bridge. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Tsitsikamma is a two-hour drive from Port Elizabeth, now called Gqeberha. Tsitsikamma, a Khoi word meaning a place of abundant or sparkling water, boasts breathtaking views of the Tsitsikamma Mountains and the Indian Ocean. There are many small towns worth exploring on your way to Tsitsikamma, including St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay.

Once you reach your destination, visit Tsitsikamma Canopy Tours for some of the country’s most striking views or bungee jump off one of the world’s highest bungee bridges, situated at Bloukrans Bridge. Travellers will revel in the vast foodie spots and natural spots on offer.

Langebaan

Picture: supplied.

Langebaan is less than 1.5 hours from Cape Town via the R27. Known as one of South Africa’s oldest towns, it was once a meeting place of Khoi leaders. This seaside town is home to the West Coast National Park and Langebaan Lagoon. Travellers can go on a guided tour to learn about the San people at !Khwa ttu or try their hand at archery at Thali Thali Game Lodge.

Pilanesberg

Splash about at the Valley of Waves. Picture: supplied.

A 2.5-hour road trip from Joburg will take you to Pilanesberg. The Pilanesberg is a leading tourist attraction in the North West province and is close to many attractions. Spend your days going in search of the Big 5 at the Pilanesberg National Park, explore the Maze of the Lost City or splash about at the Valley of Waves at Sun City or go on a sunrise hike.

South Coast

Picture: Clinton Moodley

The South Coast is home to the province’s best beaches, family resorts, restaurants and adventure activities. This part of KwaZulu-Natal offers plenty to see and do for children, couples and pensioners. The South Coast is laid-back and ideal for those who want to rest. Family spots to visit include Mac Banana, Lake Eland Game Reserve and KwaXolo Caves.

Read the latest IOL Travel digital magazine here