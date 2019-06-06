Instead of lunch and gifts, treat your dad to an immersive experience. Picture: Supplied.

If you are struggling to decide on the best way to spoil your dad this Father's Day, there's still hope. Most people are skipping the lavish gifts and offering their dad one of a kind experiences. Author Blake Morgan sums it up perfectly. He says people spend less money on stuff but more on experiences. Here are some Father's Day ideas:

For the dad who loves cooking: Taste Malay Dishes with a Home Chef will teach your dad how to prepare a traditional three-course, home-cooked Malay meal in an authentic Malay home. Judging from host, Fayruza’s "arrive hungry" instructions, it must be good.

Those who love the city: Artist and professional tour guide, Bongani hosts Street Art Walks in Joburg’s city centre. Join his walking tour and get a close look at graffiti like you’ve never seen it before.

Learn to surf: In Durban, Brandon will teach your dad how to surf at Addington beach. No experience, fitness or equipment is needed, and he provides rash vests and wetsuits.

For Gauteng dads: For the dads who love being adventurous, why not head to the Kgaswane nature reserve. Here, dads can take a 2.5km hike up to the viewing deck, which offers unsurpassed views of the mountain range and Olifantsnek Dam that were once home to roaming elephant herds. There’s lots to keep the adventurous dad busy, from a biking trail to jet-skiing and kayaking.

For dads who need some pampering: Protea Hotel by Marriott Rustenburg Hunters Rest offers treatments.

The Wine Fundi: For any father who enjoys wine, the Constantia Wine Route is the perfect place to learn more about South Africa’s viniculture and wine heritage. The lush valley of Constantia is home to nine of the region’s finest estates. Each has its own appeal, but anyone who enjoys wine will enjoy sampling superb options in beautiful surroundings. To ensure the dad in your life can relax and enjoy safely, consider contacting a wine tour operator to do the driving while Dad does the tasting.

For the dad who loves culture: Located in Cape Town, Khayelitsha is one of South Africa’s largest and fastest-growing townships. Initiatives like Khayelitsha Cycling Tour offer cyclists the opportunity to explore the community, ride through some of the area’s infamous streets and iconic places and meet local members of the community. Included in the journey is the chance to learn more about the area’s history, and sample local food.