Are you looking forward to a summer spent dancing under the sun, with your crew on either side of you - while you stand stage-facing, witnessing some of the best headliners in the flesh?



See below for the best lineups of the Summer 2018/9 season and get planning for your ultimate summer.





1. Sexy Groovy Love





When: 1st Dec 2018





Where: Rhebokskloof Wine Estate





Who’s Playing: Ben Bohmer, Siphe Tebeka, Thor Rixen





Tis is the Season to be jolly! Start December off with a bang! Get yourself to Rhebokskloof Wine Estate for Sexy Groovy Love. Grab a Tequila and Red Bull and groove on the dance floor from 12pm-12am.





2. Plett Rage and J Bay Rage





When: 30 Nov 2018 – 08 Dec 2018





Where: Plett and J Bay









Saying goodbye to your last year of High School? We have the 2 greatest goodbye-school parties for you. Head on to Plett or J Bay for the biggest week of non-stop partying with your besties. Certainly a way to celebrate having aced your exams and have one big blowout before heading off on your gap year or to uni.





3. Billy's Beach





Dates: 26th Dec- 2nd Jan





Where: Billy’s Beach, St Francis Bay





Another NYE party for you! If you are looking for a little time away from the Big City, why not make your way to St Francis Bay and head to Billy’s Beach! A guaranteed good time and an awesome start to 2019!





4. Kinky Summer





Date: 31st December 2018





Where: Franschhoek





New Years Eve never looked better. Looking for something fun to do on NYE? Well Kinky Summer is definitely on our list! Happening at Le Paris in Franschhoek, you will be sure to kick off the new year with more than a bang. Have fun, but be sure to drink responsibly kids! There is camping (and uber) available so you do not have to drink and drive.





5. Shimza’s 10th Annual one-man show





When: 25th December 2018





Where: Mehlareng Stadium





If you are looking for a great way to spend your Christmas, get your tickets for one of the biggest shows in South Africa. Shimza will be hosting another amazing One Man Show filled will fabulous people all there for a good time!





6. Metro FM Heatwave Cape Town





When: 22nd December 2018





Where: Shimmy Beach Club





Get into the vibe with Metro Fm Heatwave Party. This event will be one for the books with Metro FM Djs such as Oskido, Somizi and Lerato, you don't want to miss this!





7. Ebubeleni





When: 28th-30th December





Where: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth





Who’s playing: Vusi Nova, Lady Zamar, Nathi, Ringo and many more.





This year the Ebubeleni festival will be a 3-day event. Day 1 will be their Urban Music festival , Day 2 will be the Comedy festival and the 3rd day will be the Main Music Festival. 3 days packed with excitement and loads of fun!





8. Unyaka





When: 30th Dec-1st Jan





Where: Giba Gorge MTB Park





Looking for something a bit more free spirited? Unyaka is the place for a new years eve party that does not only include a great place to stomp the night away... you will also be greeted with like minded humans such as yourself. This 2 day NYE festival will take place just outside of Durban at the Giba Gorge MTB Park.





9. Pacha Ibiza New Years Day Festival





When: New Year's Day





Where: The Grand





Pacha Ibiza Party will have you rubbing elbows with South Africa's finest whilst feeling like you are dancing the day away at one of Ibiza's best beach parties. All socialites and local celebs will be attending this sophisticated beach party. Grab your best swimwear and head on down to The Grand Beach. The white sand and awesome music is waiting for you.







