Real talk show host Adrienne Bailon is in South Africa to inspire females for Women's Month. Pictures: Instagram.

Everyone knows her as the beloved talk show host on The Real, and now South African fans get to see Adrienne Bailon through her meet and greet events in the country this week.

She took 3 planes and over a day to get to South Africa. Picture: Instagram.

The 34-year-old star is in South Africa with her gospel singer husband Israel Houghton. The star will empower hundreds of South African females when she shares inspiring gems at two events in Durban and Johannesburg. The couple, who stayed at the Oyster Box in Umhlanga, described the hotel as ‘stunning.’

The Former Cheetah Girl took to her Instagram stories to share her experience.

“What a welcome! Love it!”, she said in a photograph of treats including chocolate covered truffles.

In another, titled “sexy lol” Bailon showed her fans her room. The bed was covered in rose petals with the hotel signature red gowns.

Bailon also found time to tuck into a bunny chow, something that every traveller to Durban should experience.



“Oh, Durban...I already love you,” she said, just moments before she tucked into her bunny chow.

She will be at the Sandton Convention Center on August 10.



