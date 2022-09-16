Air Belgium launches in South Africa with Cape Town and Joburg routes

Air Belgium has launched in South Africa, marking the airline’s first foray into Africa. According to the airline, flights on it’s modern A330neo will depart Brussels every Wednesday and Sunday at 7.45pm and arrive in Johannesburg at 7.15 the next day, with continuation to Cape Town.

Air Belgium said South Africans heading to Europe would be able to fly from Cape Town International, with a short stop in Johannesburg or OR Tambo every Monday and Thursday, and the flight offered 30 seats in Business Class, 21 seats in Premium Class and 235 Economy Class seats. Air Belgium CEO Niky Terzakis said it was an exciting and important chapter for Air Belgium. “But we’re equally thrilled to introduce South Africans to a new airline and an alternative route – and thereby direct access to the heart of Europe,”

According to Terzakis, Air Belgium is committed to offering passengers an experience that is affordable, comfortable, hassle-free, green and trustworthy. “We often talk about ‘Belgitude’, and our motto is ‘Fly Belgian Class’, which is all about bringing joy back to international travel,” said Terzakis. He said Air Belgium offered travellers a safe, seamless journey, transparent billing with no hidden fees and a generous luggage allowance.

The airline also provides travellers an environmentally-friendly travel option as the Airbus A330neo consumes on average 25% less fuel compared to previous generation aircraft and lower fuel consumption also means less CO2 emitted into the atmosphere. According to the airline, fares start at R 11.569 for an all-in return ticket between Johannesburg and Brussels and passengers are allowed 30kg baggage allowance free. The twice-weekly flights are good news for business travellers as Belgium is currently South Africa’s sixth-largest trading partner as well as the Western Cape’s sweventh-largest European export market. As such, Belgium is ideally positioned to capture the interest of the corporate and government sectors in South Africa.

South African Tourism chief operations officer Nomasonto Ndlovu said she welcomed Air Belgium’s new triangular route between Brussels, Johannesburg and Cape Town. “Whether for leisure travel or business travel, this flight will undoubtedly contribute to boosting the country’s tourism, its economy and job creation. We are thrilled to welcome the Air Belgium team, and it’s fitting that their first flight arrives in the middle of September, which is Tourism Month in South Africa, when we celebrate, champion and recognise the importance of our tourism industry,” said Ndlovu. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.