Air France-KLM to continue stringent measures while it waits for SA borders to reopen

Air France KLM has made it a priority to continue their stringent health and safety measures are in place while they wait for international travel borders in South Africa to open.

General Manager: Southern African Region at Air France-KLM, Wouter Vermeulen, said that the airline group has taken the necessary health and safety measures, which will allow for the airlines to take to the skies for commercial travel as soon as the South African government permits.

“Over the past few months, Air France-KLM was actively involved in a series of repatriation flights to transport stranded European and South African residents back to their homes, as well as bringing essential cargo like medical equipment to the country.

“However, it was clear from the beginning of this pandemic that the nature of this virus dictated an instant response from us and we immediately focused on implementing and enforcing strict health and safety measures on board. These measures will continue when commercial flights are permitted and will ensure our passengers and our crew can fly safely and securely.” Vermeulen said.

All airlines, including Air France-KLM, are governed by strict civil aviation regulations. Together with Airport and Civil Aviation authorities, Air France-KLM has prepared and implemented new protocols and procedures so that travellers are assured of a safe environment whilst at the Airport and in the air.