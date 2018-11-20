Regent Seven Seas Explorer is the epitome of luxury and class. Picture: Regent Seven Seas Explorer.

Travellers are finding that sailing is another way to enjoy a great holiday. Here are some cruise liners visiting our shores this season

Regent Seven Seas Explorer

Passengers can indulge in a spa treatment aboard the Regent Seven Seas Explorer. Picture: Seven Seas Explorer.

Regent Seven Seas Explorer is the epitome of class - offering a luxury experience for cruisers. With its tag line: “Exceeding the loftiest expectations for luxury”, it is easy to see why this ship prides itself on opulence.

The journey: The 15-day-cruise departs from Cape Town on December 22, 2018. It heads to Namibia, Port Elizabeth, Durban, Maputo and Mossel Bay.

What to expect: Besides catching a tan by the pool, there is plenty for travellers to see and do. Why not indulge in a spa treatment at the Canyon Ranch Spa? Or burn off those calories at the fitness centre. Entertainment offerings include a casino and constellation theatre. There’s also a library and culinary arts tours on board.

Cabins: The suites are spacious and luxurious. While each varies in size, all offer 24-hour room service, L’Occitane® Mer &Mistral soaps, shampoos and lotions and interactive flat-screen television with an extensive media library.

Eateries: There are eight dining restaurants on board. Guests can tuck into Pan-Asian cuisine at Pacific Rim, French gastronomy at Chartreuse or indulge in breakfast and lunch buffets at La Veranda.

Price: Cruises start from $11409 (R164102)

MSC Musica

MSC is one of the most affordable and popular cruise liners in South Africa. The new Musica offers more space with its balcony cabins, restaurants, bars and entertainment areas than the Sinfonia.

The journey: The Musica departs from Durban and Cape Town. It disembarks at Portuguese Islands or Pomene Island for day excursions.

What to expect: The ship has 16 decks. Its offerings include a theatre with seven international stage performances, casino, spa and outdoor games like mini golf, tennis and volleyball.

Cabins: MSC Musica offers six room types, from interior cabins and ocean-view cabins to suites.

Eateries: Whether it’s Italian cuisine at Il Giardino, a sushi tasting at Kaito Sushi Bar or authentic Italian pizzas at Gli Archi Cafeteria, there’s something for everyone.

Price: Cabins start from R6000, depending on the dynamic price policy.

Silversea Silvercloud

Known as the most spacious and comfortable ice class vessel in expedition cruising, Silversea Silvercloud boasts large suites and top-class itineraries. She travels to Lima, Buenos Aires and London.

The journey: The cruise departs Cape Town for Accra, Ghana, on March 28, 2019. She sails to Namibia, Angola, Cameroon, Togo and Ghana. The Cape Town to Lisbon trip, which departs in 2020, travels the same route towards Morocco, Spain and Portugal.

What to expect: While there’s plenty to experience on board with its lounges, entertainment and dining, it’s the land excursions at the different locations that offer the real excitement. These include off-roading adventures, village visits, local schools and coffee plantations.

Cabins: There are eight accommodation offerings, from the standard offering called the Vista Suite to the spacious Owner’s Suite.

Eateries: There are four restaurants. The Restaurant offers contemporary cuisine, while La Dame by Relais & Châteaux offers a six-course experience that celebrates the world’s most distinguished wine regions.

Price: Cruises start from $11250 (R161654).

