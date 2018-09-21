It's almost time to celebrate Heritage Day, a day on which many people will wear their beautiful cultural attire. From colourful doeks to khaki clothes, this day is dedicated to every South African who is proud of their heritage and celebrating our cultural diversity. For many, Heritage Day on 24 September is a day before pay-day. So your budget might be tight. No need to worry - just have a look at these fun and inexpensive ideas on how to celebrate the day and show off your beautiful cultural outfit.

Museum Africa

Entry: Free

Situated in Newtown, Johannesburg, this historical museum houses a rich collection of artefacts from indigenous African cultures depicting elements of their history, archaeology and language. There are also impressive works of art on display as well as evidence of important vents such as the Treason Trial in which over 150 people (including iconic leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Albert Luthuli) were tried for treason.

Lion Park

Cost: Variety of prices available. Self-drive (including lion cub interaction) costs R220 per adult.

Get up close and personal with some of nature's most beautiful animals. The Lion Park, which homes 85 lions, has been voted the No.1 tourist attraction in Gauteng. The park is home to a variety of animals ranging from rare white lions to cheetahs, hyenas and wild dogs. However, it's important to note that the Lion Park is not a zoo and visitors are not permitted to exit from their vehicles.

Fourways Farmer's Market

Entry: R10

Relax and unwind with loved ones and enjoy the Sunday before Heritage Day on hay bale picnic lawns while being entertained by live music. The market is situated on the original Fourways Farmstead and boasts just over 100 carefully selected community vendor stalls. After your delicious picnic, take a walk to the nursery or simply make yourself at home under a Jacaranda tree and play a board game with the family.

Bring and braai

Cost: It's up to you

This is a South African classic and we know how hard it is to resist a delicious braai with loved ones. Host a bring-and-braai and save big time. Supply the pap, sauce and salads and let your guests bring their own meat and drinks. You can either host the braai at home or, even better, enjoy a day out at your nearest lake or botanical gardens.

Whatever way you choose to celebrate Heritage Day, it will probably involve having to drive somewhere. So make sure you have trusted car insurance at all times. This will give you peace of mind and ensure that you have the protection you need in the unfortunate event of an accident.

* For affordable comprehensive insurance, apply for an online insurance quote today.