Comair suspension: Give us refunds, not credits, demand irate Kulula passengers

Dismayed Comair passengers are finding themselves grounded for another day after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) suspended all flights operated by Kulula and British Airways due to safety concerns. Sharing more bad news with customers, Kulula stated that flights for Tuesday have also been suspended “until such time as the CAA have had time to review and satisfy themselves that the items they have raised are closed.”

1/6 - Comair regrets to advise that it has had to cancel its flights for Tuesday, 15 March, with the indefinite suspension by the CAA of our operating licence until such time as they have had time to review and satisfy themselves that the items they have raised are closed. — kulula (@kulula) March 14, 2022 It doesn’t bode well for passengers who have been scrambling to reach their destinations.

Comair’s competitor, low-cost airline FlySafair, has tried to ease the burden by adding an additional 10 flights over the weekend. For those struggling to redeem their booked flights for a refund, this has proven to be impossible. “Kulula customers will receive a full credit to the value of their ticket deposited in their Travel Bank for future travel valid for a period of six months,” added Kulula.

The statement wasn’t well received. Many affected passengers took to social media to share their frustrations. “You can’t be serious. People need that money NOW to book alternative airlines, but you’re holding their money hostage. Who says they want to fly with Kulula again? Why are you forcing people? What’s so difficult about refunding people?” demanded one passenger. “REFUND OUR MONEY!!!! Plans where made where ppl needed to travel due to certain reasons at this time. There are many of us who don't plan on traveling in the next 6 months! Unethical airline! What makes you even think ppl like me would want to use your airline evr again!? PAY UP!” said another.

When a passenger asked: "I am supposed to travel on Sunday and have no intentions of doing so in the future…could you please refund me."

