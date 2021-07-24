Coming soon: Hot SA hotels opening in 2021

South Africa has already launched a few hotels this year and more are set to open their doors. Here are three we are excited for:

Set to open in September, Sanctuary Mandela will celebrate the late Nelson Mandela. The luxury hotel was once Madiba's home and the headquarters for the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Even former US president Bill Clinton and former US First Lady Michelle Obama visited during their stay in the country. The boutique residence boasts nine curated rooms, with spaces for reflection, healing and thought-provoking experiences inspired by his life.

The 5-star property will also feature perfectly curated exhibits. Each of the rooms commemorates Mandela's many names. The rooms come kitted with modern comforts like wifi, two single beds or a king-size bed, flat-screen TV, aircon and shower facilities. There is also a Presidential Suite that boasts 54sqm of space. Canopy by Hilton Canopy by Hilton, Hilton's fresh hotel brand, is geared for the young at heart. The famed hotel group will open Canopy by Hilton in Cape Town within the next year. The other one will be located at Jellicoe Avenue in Johannesburg and is set to open within the next two years.

One of the most anticipated hotel openings is Radisson RED Rosebank, the second RED hotel in South Africa. Located at Oxford Parks, a mixed-use precinct comprising offices, apartments, retail outlets and restaurants, the hotel prides itself on creating an experience incorporating art, music and fashion. Amenities include the OUI Bar + KTCHN and RED Rooftop.