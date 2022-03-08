Confessions of a klepto: Mzansi tweeps reveal what they’ve ‘taken’ from hotel rooms

Charlotte Rhys shampoo? Yes please, I’ll take two to go. It’s no secret that when most of us check out of a hotel, there are certain “freebies” we can’t leave without, especially the complimentary coffee pods or body wash.

Story continues below Advertisment

Some of us, however, take it a step further. If your big suitcase allows it, that white, fluffy robe looks very enticing. So when local singer Glo Zanayi (@glo_zanayi) shared a tongue-in-cheek tweet about helping herself to some of the hotel’s more luxurious items, it definitely got tongues wagging and others fessed up to what they take after a hotel stay. Taking to Twitter, Zanayi shared: “I hate hotel duvets. They are so thick, i can’t close my suitcase.”

I hate hotel duvets. They are so thick, i can't close my suitcase. — Glo Zanayi (@glo_zanayi) March 6, 2022 The hilarious post gained more than 12K retweets and 160K likes, but it was the comments that really drew the rest of the crowd in.

Story continues below Advertisment

Of course there were a few that didn’t quite get the joke. One tweep wrote: “Stealing from a hotel is beyond disgusting, u ain't only ruining someone’s business but also disgracing urself; Remember karma never forgets. If u lodge into a hotel, act respectfully & leave, u can take toiletries such as soap, toilet tissue, paste etc if u wish but that's it.” ok hotel maintenance — AA (@AlexAntonick) March 7, 2022

Story continues below Advertisment

On a serious note, he has a point, but that still didn’t stop others from coming for him. Another admitted to stealing hotel towels and stacking them up.

Story continues below Advertisment

Them towels been washed over 1,000 times — CirocWinterBerries (@Cirocblackberry) March 7, 2022 One online user went full confession mode and revealed that they took matters into their own hands after the hotel refused to reimburse them for a full night’s stay.