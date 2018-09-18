Cresta Shopping Centre will launch first ever mall-based Aquarium in South Africa in 2019. Picture: Supplied.

Cresta Shopping Centre announced the launch of South Africa’s first and only mall-based Aquarium. It will be launched in early 2019, which will make it a leisure destination for the whole family in South Africa.



Virginia Bester, General Manager at Cresta Shopping Centre said the mall prided themselves in innovative and all-encompassing shopping experiences "The ‘Life under the Sea’ Aquarium launching in early 2019 gives us the opportunity to provide more entertainment and now edutainment, under one roof, and give shoppers a reason to Imagine More at Cresta Shopping Centre," said Bester.





With highly sophisticated design and a detailed planning process, this special Aquarium feature is the caveat on the successful 2-year expansion and modernisation project, which has seen Cresta’s reintroduction as an iconic retail and entertainment precinct, with world-class facilities for all ages, and seasons. Introducing over 30 species, shoppers will have another opportunity to “Imagine More” and to enjoy the tranquillity of life under the sea right here in the middle of Gauteng.





The project, after thorough planning over the past two years, will kick off with the first stages of construction this month taking place in the centre of the Food and Entertainment Court. Cresta has partnered with the best in the business in Aquarium construction, with expert Marine Consultants to ensure the project and construction is a great success as well as ensuring the safety and happiness of the ocean life being introduced, and that of shoppers.



