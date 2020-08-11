Despite the pandemic, this KZN hotel group will expand its footprint in South Africa

While the global hospitality industry is facing unprecedented challenges and obstacles in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, KwaZulu-Natal hotel group ANEW Hotels & Resorts added six properties to its stable.

ANEW, which already has the Hilton Hotel, Hluhluwe Hotel, Hluhluwe Lodge and Ingeli Forest Lodge, has partnered with the Fortis brand to acquire an additional six properties, bringing the ANEW stable to 10 hotels and resorts countrywide.

Clinton Armour, CEO of ANEW, said the past few months have been extremely challenging as far as trading goes, but he remained optimistic of the ANEW brand moving forward.

“Over the past two years, we have been actively looking for additional properties to expand the ANEW footprint and we were determined to find the right properties and partners to grow the brand effectively and sustainably.

“The Fortis culture is very similar to that of ANEW and the synergies of culture, people and technology, made the team-up a natural fit,” said Armour.