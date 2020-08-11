Despite the pandemic, this KZN hotel group will expand its footprint in South Africa
While the global hospitality industry is facing unprecedented challenges and obstacles in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, KwaZulu-Natal hotel group ANEW Hotels & Resorts added six properties to its stable.
ANEW, which already has the Hilton Hotel, Hluhluwe Hotel, Hluhluwe Lodge and Ingeli Forest Lodge, has partnered with the Fortis brand to acquire an additional six properties, bringing the ANEW stable to 10 hotels and resorts countrywide.
Clinton Armour, CEO of ANEW, said the past few months have been extremely challenging as far as trading goes, but he remained optimistic of the ANEW brand moving forward.
“Over the past two years, we have been actively looking for additional properties to expand the ANEW footprint and we were determined to find the right properties and partners to grow the brand effectively and sustainably.
“The Fortis culture is very similar to that of ANEW and the synergies of culture, people and technology, made the team-up a natural fit,” said Armour.
The ANEW group was birthed out of deep family rooted business which originated in 1952.
The six additional hotels that will be managed by ANEW are Hunters Rest in Rustenburg, Highveld and Witbank Hotels in Emalahleni, the Capital and Manor Hatfield Hotels in Pretoria and Malaga Hotel in Sycamore.
The MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the acquisition bodes very well for the travel and tourism sector.
“Despite pressured economic environments and tough decisions, many hotel operators have been able to successfully conclude and sign deals with owners during the lockdown period.
“This can only nurture hope and confidence there will be better times ahead and the travel market will eventually emerge stronger and more resilient,” said MEC Dube-Ncube.