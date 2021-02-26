6 fun things to do in Gqeberha this weekend

Port Elizabeth, which had also previously been called Nelson Mandela Bay, will now carry the name of Gqeberha following approval and gazetting of the name by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, this week. The city’s airport, which was called Port Elizabeth Airport, will now be referred to as the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport. If you visit the city, here are some activities to add to your bucket list: Addo Elephant National Park View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nature Predators (@naturepredators) Addo Elephant National Park conserves the Big 7 and stretches from the rugged plains of the Karoo to the untamed coastline. Conveniently located only 40km from Gqeberha, Addo offers the best elephant viewing in the country.

Experience a guided tour on a safari vehicle or horseback, or set your own pace on a self-drive or 4x4 tour.

Call 042 233 8600 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Donkin Heritage Trail

The 5km Donkin Heritage Trail links 51 places of historical interest in the old Hill area of central Gqeberha. The trail takes around two hours.

Call 041 585 8884 or email: [email protected]

Valley Crag Indoor Climbing Centre

If you enjoy daring activities, Valley Crag boasts bouldering, top rope and lead climbing. With close to 500 square meters of climbing wall, Valley Crag is the largest climbing gym in the Eastern Cape.

Visit https://valleycrag.co.za/

Route 67

Route 67 celebrates the life of Nelson Mandela and includes 67 giant steps and 67 public art pieces by 67 local Eastern Cape artists. It showcases some of the city's oldest monuments and art deco architecture.

Entry is free, but a tour guide is recommended. Call 041 585 8884.

Kragga Kamma Game Park

If you are seeking an affordable self-game drive, then head to Kragga Kamma Game Park. The famed attraction is home to cheetah, white rhino, giraffe, nyala and buffalo. There's also a Bush Cafe, picnic site and braai facilities available.

Visit www.kraggakamma.co.za/

Theescombe Estate Wine Farm

Theescombe Estate Wine is Gqeberha's only wine farm. Owner Sandra Futter makes the experience all that worthwhile with her engaging storytelling.

Travellers will enjoy a tour of the vineyards, learn about the process of winemaking and partake in a tutored tasting with a cheese platter.

Call 073 889 6663.