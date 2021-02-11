British Airways launches 2 new routes to East London with discounted rates

British Airways (operated by Comair) has announced two new routes to East London with the launch of discounted fares starting from R595, including taxes and surcharges. The airline said it was 35% lower than fares currently offered on the East London routes. The new services will start operating on March 17. The airline will offer 13 weekly flights between Johannesburg and East London and 7 between Cape Town and East London. Desmond O’Connor, Executive Head of Revenue Management at British Airways (operated by Comair) discussed the new route said: “As we expand our schedule and offer more choice, we are pleased to now offer the full-service British Airways experience on these new routes. “Furthermore, East London will also be displayed as a destination, as part of British Airways’ global distribution network.

“We anticipate that our new flights will open up more opportunities for corporate and leisure travellers to conduct business or enjoy a welcome break in the beautiful Eastern Cape.

“We will be offering holiday packages through our tour operating divisions, which we hope will help to rejuvenate domestic tourism to the region.”

British Airways’ book with confidence commitment allows customers to adapt to unforeseen circumstances as they need to.

They can also cancel the booking and use the same value towards a future booking. There are no additional costs.

Customers can enjoy Club (Business Class) and Traveller (Economy Class) seating options, which includes a selection of complimentary meals and beverages.