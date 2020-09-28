Cash strapped? Here’s how to explore Port Elizabeth for under R200pp
Exploring destinations in South African need not be an expensive activity for domestic travellers. We have compiled a list of activities that you and your family can do in Port Elizabeth for under R200pp.
Valley Crag Indoor Climbing Centre
If you enjoy daring activities, Valley Crag boasts bouldering, top rope and lead climbing. With close on 500 square meters of climbing wall, Valley Crag is the largest climbing gym in the Eastern Cape. Entry with an hour and half climbing experience is R100pp. Visit https://valleycrag.co.za/
Route 67
Route 67 celebrates the life of Nelson Mandela and includes 67 giant steps and 67 public art pieces by 67 local Eastern Cape artists. It showcases some of the city's oldest monuments and art deco architecture. Entry is free, but a tour guide is recommended. Call 041 585 8884
Kragga Kamma Game Park
If you are seeking an affordable self-game drive, then head to Kragga Kamma Game Park. The famed attraction is home to cheetah, white rhino, giraffe, nyala and buffalo. There's also a Bush Cafe, picnic site and braai facilities available.
Adults pay R120.00 and children aged three to 18 pay R60 for self-game entry. Visit www.kraggakamma.co.za/
Theescombe Estate Wine Farm
Theescombe Estate Wine is Port Elizabeth's only wine farm. Sandra Futter makes the experience all that worthwhile with her engaging storytelling. The tasting comes with a tour of the vineyards and talk on winemaking and tutored tasting. Tasting experiences start from R155pp for a 2-3 hour experience. Call 073 889 6663.
