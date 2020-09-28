Cash strapped? Here’s how to explore Port Elizabeth for under R200pp

Kragga Kamma Game Park

If you are seeking an affordable self-game drive, then head to Kragga Kamma Game Park. The famed attraction is home to cheetah, white rhino, giraffe, nyala and buffalo. There's also a Bush Cafe, picnic site and braai facilities available.

Adults pay R120.00 and children aged three to 18 pay R60 for self-game entry. Visit www.kraggakamma.co.za/

Theescombe Estate Wine Farm

Theescombe Estate Wine is Port Elizabeth's only wine farm. Sandra Futter makes the experience all that worthwhile with her engaging storytelling. The tasting comes with a tour of the vineyards and talk on winemaking and tutored tasting. Tasting experiences start from R155pp for a 2-3 hour experience. Call 073 889 6663.

