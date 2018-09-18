Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency with 9 other establishments have launched The East London Urban and Cultural Experience. One of the activities are paintball at Drifting Raceway Theme Park. Picture: Yanga Nothanga.

Travellers to East London should try their new urban and cultural experience. The East London Urban and Cultural Experience (ELUCE) was launched by Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency this month- and is fast becoming a popular day tour.

Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency have partnered with nine tourism establishments to create the day tour.

Dubbed as a “first of its kind” for East London, the route covers 60 kilometres. Guests can arrive the night before, or fly to the city in the morning.

People can check out the paintings at Art Versatile. Picture: Yanga Nothanga.



Guests will start their day tour with Go-Karting or paintball at Drifting Raceway Theme Park, followed by an interactive art activity at Art Versatile Ceramics Studio. Travellers will get to work with clay to create work of art like mugs and other small items.

...or try their hand at pottery. Picture: Yanga Nothanga.



Before the 45 minute drive to Mdantsane, guests will indulge in a cup of coffee at Art Versatile’s in-house coffee shop. At Xhobani Arts, travellers will learn how to bead and make jewellery from recycled glass.



A traveller makes jewellery at Xhobani Projects. Picture: Yanga Nothanga.

The tour will end at Mthombo's Palace known for their traditional meals and shisanyama experience. Guests have the choice to stay at Park Place or Edge Lodge, both 4-star establishments. Velile Ndlumbini of Imonti tours said the new route gave small businesses within the community the chance to introduce its offerings to travellers. For further information, email [email protected]