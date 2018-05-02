Eastern Cape has lots to offer including the famous Hole in The Wall.

Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) together with provincial stakeholders are collaborating to showcase the best of the Eastern Cape at this year's Africa's Travel Indaba, to be held at the Durban International Convention Centre from May 8-10. Some of the partners include Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Sunshine Coast Tourism, Addo Tourism, Kouga Tourism, Baviaans Tourism, ECPTA Nature Reserves, Umgazi River Bungalows, Mount Camdeboo Private Game Reserve, Port St Johns Tourism Forum and Senqu Municipality.

The province will promote the Eastern Cape’s numerous tourism offerings from adventure based experiences, authentic cultural attractions and new gems like the Liberation route in Port Elizabeth that will be launched at the ECPTA Indaba media networking session on May 9 and s well as the signing of an MOU between Eastern Cape and Northern Cape to jointly market the two Capes at national and international platforms over the next three years.

In a statement by ECPTA, they revealed that the importance of exposing provincial tourism products at the Indaba spectrum were unparalleled . It said the show is one of the largest tourism networking platforms on the African calendar that is able to unlock lucrative doors for tourism players.



