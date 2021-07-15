IOL Travel itineraries: How to spend 48 hours in Gqeberha

If you hate planning your trip or creating itineraries, then you are in luck. IOL Travel will create itineraries over the next few months to highlight certain South African destinations. We offer advice on what to see, where to dine and have adventures, along with other tips to make your trip memorable.

This week we feature Gqeberha. Below is a guide on how to plan a 48-hour trip to the city - once lockdown restrictions are eased. Arrive by 9 am: Take an early morning flight to Port Elizabeth International Airport. Make your way to your accommodation. 10:30 am: Head to Blue Waters Cafe for breakfast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Waters Café (@bluewaterscafe) It has stunning views of the coastline as well as the most popular beaches in Gqeberha. You can have a full breakfast for less than R200 - perhaps you could try out their signature Blue Waters Benedict with a hot beverage or juice of your choice. Location: 7, The Beachfront Boardwalk, Marine Drive. For table bookings, contact 041 583 4110. 12 pm: During this time of the year, southern right whales and humpback whales frequent the Eastern Cape shoreline. After breakfast, make your way to St. Georges Strand, ideal for walks and whale watching. Picture: Alan Straton/ Flickr.com 2 pm: Go on the Port Elizabeth Private Walking Tour - a guided sightseeing tour that will introduce you to the city's rich history, culture and art. There's lunch included, and the tour is about three hours long.

Visit attractions including The Campanile, Fort Frederick, City Hall, Market Square, City Library, The Donkin Reserve, Route 67 Arts, and Heritage Trail. Rates start from R500. For more information or bookings call: +1 (702) 648-5873 6:30 pm: Grab dinner at The Hussar Grill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hussar Grill (@thehussargrill) Ideal for meat-lovers. Depending on your preference, you can choose from steaks, chicken, spare ribs, a selection of seafood, or salads. The restaurant also offers set menus from R275 per person to R310 per person. Location: 50, 6th Avenue, Walmer. For more information, contact 041-5811734 The next day 9 am: Have a quick breakfast at your accommodation. Around 10 am, head over to Adrenalin Addo Adventure Park - less than an hour away from Gqeberha.

There are various activities to explore, such as canoeing, zip-lining and giant swings. According to its website, Adrenalin Addo’s zip line is the highest, longest and fastest double zip line in South Africa. When done exploring, visit Adrenalin Addo’s Snack Deck. There's a selection of hot and cold drinks, snacks and light meals on offer. Picnics or self-braais are not allowed on the premises. Location: Sundays River Valley, about 50 minutes from Port Elizabeth and just 20 minutes from Addo Elephant National Park. For more information, email: [email protected]