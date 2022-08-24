LOOK: Tsitsikamma trail accommodation gets swanky makeover

MTO Trails, part of the MTO Group, announced that its sleeping facilities at the Tsitsikamma Trail Accommodation have received a makeover and that it has launched a porterage option for hikers seeking a more leisurely stroll through nature. The hiking trail is located within the environment of MTO’s plantations in the Tsitsikamma straddling the Western and Eastern Cape and has attracted hikers for more than 40 years.

There are plenty of options for traversing this scenic landscapes, such as a trail that can be done either as a day pass, a six-day full hike (62.3km) or only for a day or two. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTO Trails Garden Route (@mtotrails_gardenroute)

According to MTO Trails, the modernisation of its facilities has been done by taking the principles of eco-tourism into account, with MTO staying true to its company ethos of sustainability and consideration for the fragility of the environment. “The improvements enhance what has always been an exceptional hike, staying true to the original integrity of the trail. “We’ve retained the original ethos of the experience but with the added option of porterage so we can now cater for a larger audience – the true believer in hiking or the novice looking to explore nature for the first time – all of which we hope will keep visitors happy and enjoying their time spent amongst the trees for at least another 40 years to come,” said MTO eco-tourism Manager, Douw Van Der Merwe.

Some of the transformations include the construction of cross-laminated timber (CLT) sleeping units made from timber from the MTO plantations themselves. These units are made with next-generation building technology at MTO’s plant in Retreat outside Cape Town and allow for modular construction of all shapes and sizes. The scenery varies at Tsitsikamma so there is a lot of ground to cover for hikers. Picture: Instagram MTO has built a series of two-man A-frame units that are quite literally rooms with views over the surrounding spectacular valleys and hills, as well as more extensive 6-man huts complete with their own eating areas, while existing huts have also been given an overhaul to make them more comfortable.

The communal meeting, cooking and washing facilities, too, have been beneficiaries of the modernisation, no more bucket showers of cold water, as state-of-the-art donkey and shower heads are now installed. Also, each of the Tsitsikamma accommodation sites now hosts an outdoor shower, replete with hot water, to refresh or energise tired limbs. There are also solar-driven electricity points, which cater for the modern hiker with a USB charging ability now on offer, along with other charging points.

