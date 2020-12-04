Shamwari set to reopen its Explorer Camp on New Years Day

Shamwari will reopen its Explorer Camp in 2021. Explorer Camp is a tented safari camp on a basalt and granite hill where guests can explore Shamwari Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape. During the guided walks, rangers share their knowledge of the history and culture of the region. They also shed light on the diverse flora, insect, birdlife and the Big 5. Explorer Camp will be open from January 1, 2021 and only on the weekend. Shamwari will open Explorer Camp a little earlier for guests who would like to enjoy an unforgettable New Year’s Eve deep in the bush.

Explorer is the third of Shamwari’s seven lodges to open. In mid-September, it opened Long Lee Manor, which offers 18 luxurious private suites, and the exclusive five-bedroomed Sarili Private Lodge.

For those who do not want to stay over, the lodge has introduced a full-day safari package. It includes a tour of the Born Free Sanctuary, a visit to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre and a 3-hour game drive.

CEO Joe Cloete said the decision to gradually reopen three of its seven lodges was to keep overheads down and to allow for the implementation of strict health protocols.

“By opening incrementally, we are able to keep operating costs down, which in turn allows us to offer unprecedented rates to South African domestic guests. It is also in line with the health measures put in place during the lockdown to ensure peace of mind for our guests while providing an uncompromised wilderness experience.

“Private game reserves play an essential part in conserving South Africa’s natural heritage. Tourism is what funds these conservation projects and every rand spent contributes to a business model that absorbs the cost of wildlife conservation, protection and rehabilitation," he said.