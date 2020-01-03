After 13 months of extensive renovation, Long Lee Manor has welcomed its firsts guests.
Long Lee Manor is in Shamwari Private Game Reserve near Port Elizabeth in the malaria-free Eastern Cape. Its refurbishment has restored its original Edwardian-era features, and the 18 new luxury suites focus on guests’ privacy and comfort while maximizing the commanding views of the area.
Joe Cloete, CEO of Shamwari Private Game Reserve said: “The reopening of Long Lee Manor is a proud moment for us: it marks the completion of the $25m investment in refurbishment by the reserve’s owners, Investment Corporation Dubai. The first guests have arrived and are delighted by what they’ve found.