This small Eastern Cape town is offering snow drives for travellers this weekend

Feel like chasing snow? Well, you're in luck. Nieu Bethesda in the Eastern Cape is marketing snow drives this weekend for travellers to their small town. The two-day snow spectacle will take place on August 28 and 29. Snow is expected from Friday, August 27.

Located 50km north-west of Graaff-Reinet, the town offers activities like horse riding, hikes and scenic walks. Quaint coffee shops and restaurants also popular spots to enjoy a meal. But Snow Drives, a bold move to draw travellers to the town, is set to be the icing on the cake. Guests will self drive to the small town where, if it snows, there will be guaranteed sightings.

Chairperson of the Nieu Bethesda Community Tourism Organisation, Ludolf Smit, said the town is ready to host self-drive day trippers chasing the snow. He said locals will gladly help steer travellers in the direction of the snow. “Although most of the weather bureaus had predicted snow for the town over the weekend, I trust the predictions of our local farmers. They know when the snow is coming as they have to move their livestock and other animals out of the cold fields. One of the older farmers said he can feel it in his knee. Now, that’s a prediction that I trust.

"Our restaurants, the local brewery and the guest houses are all open for the weekend. We also have a number of tourist attractions that will also be open for visitors," he said. Travellers can explore the Owl House, the Kitching Fossil Exploration Centre and the Bushman Heritage Museum, among others where they are bound to find some snow. "This is a good opportunity for people to bring their kids and see an incredible (and cold) nature experience," added Smit.