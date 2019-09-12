The Big Pineapple offers the perfect Instaworthy image. Picture: Glenn McCreath.

South Africa is home to many interesting experiences. If you find yourself in the Eastern Cape, here are some activities you must add to your bucket list:

Climb up The Big Pineapple in Bathurst

The Big Pineapple on Summerhill Farm, Bathurst is a replica of Australia’s biggest tourist attraction on Sunshine Plantation in Queensland. The national attraction draws hundreds of people to the small town to get their picture with the yellow wonder, or they can climb up the pineapple. Cost from R25. Call 046 625 0515.



Jump off Bloukrans Bridge

Dubbed the world’s highest bungee bridge, travellers get to fall for 200 meters. Aside from the rush of adrenaline that one gets from the jump, they also take in the stunning views of the Bloukrans River valley. Call 042 281 1458.



Calamari tasting at Clive’s Chokka Block in St Francis Bay

Calamari tasting at Clive’s Chokka Block in St Francis Bay is the perfect pitstop for travellers. Picture: Clinton Moodley.





Clive’s Chokka Block is known as one of the oldest restaurants in St Francis Bay. It has been around for the past 21 years. Guests dine with the view of Port St Francis harbour, a privately owned harbour in South Africa. Make sure you try their calamari tasting, which sheds light on calamari, its myths and how to prepare it. Call 042 294 1615.