As South Africans we are spoiled and often forget that the Eastern Cape is a beautiful province that’s worth a visit.
I was born in the Eastern Cape and since visiting other provinces I have learned that the Eastern Cape is one of the most underrated places to visit .
The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency invited me on a three-day trip which started at Morgan’s Bay Hotel, a 45-minute drive from East London. The hotel is situated along the Wild Coast between 1.6km of unspoiled beaches and breathtaking cliffs. The hotel has all the modern conveniences that you’d expect but with a very homely touch.