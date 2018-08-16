Eastern Cape is this year's #TourismMonth2018 destination. Seen are some of the acts at the launch at Tsitsikamma Village Inn.

Thanks to #TourismMonth2018 setting the spotlight on the Eastern Cape this year, travellers will get to know more about this South African hidden gem.

At a special Tourism Month launch at the Tsitsikamma Village Inn, the Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom explained how attractive the Eastern Cape was as a province.

It is home to the world’s highest bungee bridge called Bloukrans Bridge and Baviaanskloof, which comprises of approximately 270 000 hectares of unspoiled, rugged mountainous terrain.

"There is no other province that offers a greater diversity than the Eastern Cape. We are honoured to host Tourism Month celebrations in the province as this year marks the Nelson Mandela centenary.

"Our aim is to put the province on the map for both local and international visitors. The Eastern Cape is waiting to be explored," he said.

Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom sharing more about the Eastern Cape.

CEO of the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, Vuyani Dayimani, said they were delighted to showcase the tourism landscape and the contribution to the economic development of Eastern Cape.

“It is an honour for us to host this year, especially because it falls on the centenary celebrations of late President Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.

"With the Eastern Cape being the province they were born in, we want to showcase their spirit through all our tourism offerings," he said.

Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom with guests at the event.



The event also launched the Sho’t Left Travel Week that will offer a range of discounts for travellers from September 24-30, 2018.

CEO of South African Tourism, Sisa Ntshona, said it was a way to draw in more domestic travellers. In between the keynote addresses, local talent, including the Sundays River Primary School, took to the stage to entertain guests.

School children performing at the event.





Keen to visit the Eastern Cape? Watch here: