WATCH: Elephant on secret mission to get through electric fence at Addo Elephant National Park
Elephants are truly one of the Big 5's smartest animals, and a one minute clip posted on a Facebook group proves it.
Guides & Rangers posted the video of an elephant getting through an electric fence at Addo Elephant National Park on its Facebook page with the caption: "Ever seen an Elephant get through an electric fence like James Bond." (sic).
According to Adriaan Van Rensburg on the page, the national park put up electric fences at some water holes to stop elephants from drinking there and to give other animals a chance.
The elephant in the video did not let the electric fence get in his way of enjoying a summer water break and decided to embark on a secret mission to get through the electric fence.
In the clip, the elephant slumps its body, digging its feet into the soil.
Despite struggling at first, the elephant pushes itself forward, stretching its back feet to manoeuvre through the fence. It continues to dig, inching closer and closer through the fence. Once it gets to safety, the elephant gets up and walks nonchalantly away.
And, just like that, mission completed.
Many Facebook users shared their delight in the elephant's efforts.
Yvonne Fox commented: "Just shows how intelligent these animals are, amazing." (sic)
Joke Ohm-van Spanning commented: "This Ellie really deserves the water." (sic)
Another user Carolyn Burgess commented: "Such amazing creatures just love them" (sic) while user Chris Marais posted: "They are not just incredable strong but allso clever." (sic).