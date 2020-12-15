WATCH: Elephant on secret mission to get through electric fence at Addo Elephant National Park

Elephants are truly one of the Big 5's smartest animals, and a one minute clip posted on a Facebook group proves it.

Guides & Rangers posted the video of an elephant getting through an electric fence at Addo Elephant National Park on its Facebook page with the caption: "Ever seen an Elephant get through an electric fence like James Bond." (sic).

According to Adriaan Van Rensburg on the page, the national park put up electric fences at some water holes to stop elephants from drinking there and to give other animals a chance.

The elephant in the video did not let the electric fence get in his way of enjoying a summer water break and decided to embark on a secret mission to get through the electric fence.

In the clip, the elephant slumps its body, digging its feet into the soil.