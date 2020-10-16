WATCH: Shamwari uses lockdown travel series to entice visitors

Shamwari TV started during the lockdown as a way of showcasing the reserve’s wildlife and helping some of the neighbouring communities.

The online safaris entertained thousands of people around the world and also encouraged them to donate towards food parcels for families in the nearby Eastern Cape towns of Alicedale and Paterson.

Since its inception, it has offered much entertainment and insight into the wild and the SA attraction.

Shamwari reopened two of its seven lodges, Long Lee Manor and Sarili Private Lodge, in mid-September. Although visitors are again able to go on game drives - subject to strict Covid-19 protocols – the concept proved so popular that Shamwari TV has continued.

In the latest episode of Shamwari TV, Andrew Kearney, head ranger at the Eastern Cape private game reserve, explains that a prolonged drought in the region has resulted in hippopotamus bulls becoming exceptionally territorial.